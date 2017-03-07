Charges follow reported birthday party fight

1:15 Doyle Heaton's earth house full of science Pause

1:10 Video: BMX champ Jamie Bestwick opens Rothrock Coffee

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

0:56 Visionese gives you a different perspective

0:33 Daycare worker arrested for pushing child down stairs

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

3:04 Casey Anthony on how daughter Caylee died: I don't know

1:01 Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan appears with ‘House of Cards’ star Michael Kelly in opioid epidemic awareness video

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health