Parents of 3-week-old facing new charges

The parents of a 3-week-old girl who was allegedly assaulted were arraigned on more felony and misdemeanor charges Tuesday, according to court dockets.
Aaron Mills, 32, of Osceola Mills, was charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault of a child less than 13 years old, four felony counts of aggravated assault of a child less than 6 years old, two felony counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child less than 13 years old, one felony count of endangering the welfare of a child and one felony count of conspiracy to endanger the welfare of a child.
Stephanie McGuire, 22, of Osceola Mills, was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault of a child less than 13 years old, one felony count of aggravated assault of a child less than 6 years old, one felony count of endangering the welfare of a child and one felony count of conspiracy to endanger the welfare of a child.
Mills and McGuire also face misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
A Geisinger Medical Center doctor told police it is the worst case of child abuse of an infant he's ever seen, according to court documents.
A candlelight vigil for the infant was held Sunday. She was taken to the hospital for injuries that include two fractured femurs, a fractured rib and facial abrasions.
