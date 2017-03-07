2 charged in reported ball hitch-throwing incident

Details have become available regarding a reported altercation that resulted in a ball hitch being thrown through a car window.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Philipsburg, a trooper responded at about 4:30 a.m. Feb. 25 to Casanova Road near Maple Lane in Rush Township for a report of an object striking a moving vehicle.
On the scene, the trooper observed a Pontiac Grand Am with a smashed rear window, police said. Through interviews, it was allegedly determined that Cody A. Hudish, 23, of Grassflat, had intentionally tried to stop the car and harm the six passengers.
Hudish reportedly “purposefully maneuvered his truck” into the path of the car several times, police said. Once stopped, he kicked the driver’s side window and shouted profanities at the occupants.
When the car sped off, Hudish pursued, police said, intentionally placing his truck beside the moving car. Justin L. Hudish, 21, who was riding in the passenger seat, allegedly threw a metal ball hitch through the rear window of the moving car, breaking the window and striking two of the passengers, who later required medical attention.
After this, police said, Cody Hudish reportedly drove his truck toward the car, causing the driver to drive into a ditch.
Both were arraigned Monday via summons by District Judge Allen Sinclair, according to court documents. Cody Hudish was charged with misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and simple assault.
Justin Hudish faces misdemeanor charges of propelling a missile into an occupied vehicle, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and simple assault, court documents said.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
