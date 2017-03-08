State College massage therapist bound over on charges

A State College massage therapist facing aggravated indecent assault charges was bound over on multiple counts Wednesday after a preliminary hearing at the Centre County Courthouse.
Kevin Gilliam, 56, was charged with aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault without consent on Feb. 28 after a former customer at the American Chiropractic Spa Retreat in State College claimed she had been touched inappropriately during a massage.
The charges came just days after Gilliam was charged on Feb. 23 with the same offenses under a similar set of circumstances.
Gilliam initially argued for his hearing to be continued, saying his attorney of choice, Philip Masorti, was out of the country and he had no defense. The District Attorney’s Office, however, argued that Masorti has not been officially retained by the defendant, and he has had ample time since the initial charges to find an attorney.
District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who presided over the hearing, denied Gilliam a continuance, saying he would be appointed a public defender.
The customer at the center of the second set of charges testified to the events that led to the accusations, saying she had been a client of Gilliam’s since 2014, but that the massages had gotten more “aggressive” by late 2016. She testified that she had gotten a massage on Dec. 5 during which Gilliam had allegedly touched her buttocks, genitals and breasts.
The witness denied ever having asked for such a massage, saying she has not been back to the spa since.
Under cross-examination, the witness said she did not tell Gilliam at the time to stop when the touching occurred and has had massages to the buttocks during which Gilliam typically used his elbow rather than his hands.
Gillette-Walker bound Gilliam over on all charges, modifying the charges from a single count each to three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault, four misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and four summary counts of harassment due to the number of times the witness claimed to have been touched during the incident.
