Meth lab explosion puts man in hospital, police say

One man has been hospitalized due to chemical burns he suffered in a methamphetamine lab explosion, according to police.
A warrant was also obtained for Timothy Atherton’s arrest, state police at Lewistown said in a release.
Atherton, 48, of Mt. Union, told police Tuesday he was involved in an explosion when he poured paint thinner in a toilet at 16 Hubble St., Wayne Township in Mifflin County.
Police observed a broken out window at the building and saw items inside “consistent with (the) manufacturing of methamphetamine.” The state police Clandestine Lab team responded to investigate the building after a search warrant was issued. Police said the team recovered and disposed of items that would be used to manufacture methamphetamine.
Atherton will be charged with felony manufacturing, delivery or possession, felony operating a methamphetamine lab, felony deposits, stores, disposes chemical waste and felony risking catastrophe, according to court dockets.
Comments