Man reportedly shared nude photo on Facebook

A Karthaus man faces misdemeanor charges in Centre County after allegedly posting intimate pictures on Facebook.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Rockview, troopers were contacted Feb. 4 by a Boggs Township woman claiming that her ex-boyfriend, Ian J. Neely, 25, was harassing her.
When interviewed at the state police station, the woman said Neely was harassing her on Facebook, police said, commenting on her profile that she was a liar and a cheater. At one point, he reportedly posted a nude photo of her on the social network site.
The woman said she had sent the photo only to Neely while they were dating, police said. She said he then posted other photos of her in her underwear.
The photos and comments were captured and printed, police said. Several attempts were made to contact Neely with no results.
Neeley was arraigned via summons by District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, according to court documents, and charged with misdemeanor counts of dissemination of intimate images and harassment. A preliminary hearing date has not yet been scheduled.
