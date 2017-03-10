Man sentenced 3-6 years for sexual assault

A New Wilmington man convicted of sexual assault was sentenced Friday at the Centre County Courthouse.
Ronald P. Cramer III, 29, was found guilty of sexual assault in November after a jury trial in Bellefonte. Cramer was arrested and charged in April 2015 after allegations of a sexual assault, which reportedly occurred at a downtown State College apartment in February 2015.
At the time, Cramer was a youth hockey coach who had coached a game earlier in the day at the Pegula Ice Arena. He met a woman not known to him that evening at a downtown bar and invited her to use the bathroom at the nearby apartment where he was spending the night with friends and fellow coaches, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
While the woman was in the bathroom Cramer entered uninvited and ignored her demands that he leave. He then sexually assaulted her in “various ways,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Prior to sentencing Friday, Lindsay Foster, assistant district attorney, informed Centre County Judge Pamela Ruest that Cramer was not found to be a sexually violent predator, but that he will have to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
Cramer’s attorneys, John Zagari and Wendy Williams, sought the mercy of the court, saying their client has entered behavioral therapy and counseling since the charges and also started attending Alcoholics Anonymous. They added that he has stable employment that wants to keep him on the job, saying a mitigated sentence would allow him to continue life with some normalcy.
Several family members spoke on behalf of Cramer, including his brothers and father. Cramer’s girlfriend also stood by his side, saying he is “respectful,” “thoughtful” and “selfless.”
Cramer also took the stand, saying he has “pushed forward” during the past several months to continue life as best as possible.
He said he felt terrible about the situation, adding that he felt bad because another person was hurt in the situation.
Foster argued that Cramer has never shown regret for assaulting a stranger, adding that the testimony from family members was just short of laying the blame on the victim.
She also said he has yet to take responsibility for what he referred to as the “alleged incident.”
Ruest sentenced Cramer to three to six years in a state prison with two years of probation to be served concurrently. Cramer was ordered to pay the costs of prosecution, a $100 fine and $1,000 in restitution to the Victim’s Compensation Assistance Program.
Cramer’s attorneys attempted to file a motion to appeal, requesting that Cramer remain out on bond until the appeal is settled. Ruest denied the motion.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
Comments