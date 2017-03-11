Man suspected of theft from downtown State College shoe store

State College police are trying to identify a man suspected of stealing a pair of shoes Friday from Barefoot, located at 130 E. College Ave.
Lt. Brad Smail said the college-aged white man allegedly took a pair of Timberland boots valued about $175.
According to a police report, the man entered the store around 1:36 p.m. Friday and tried on a pair of shoes.
By about 1:40 p.m., the man fled the store with the shoes, without paying for them, the report said.
Police are urging anyone with information to contact the department at 234-7150, or to email or submit an anonymous tip through the police website.
