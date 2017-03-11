Police seeking information on egging incident. Can you help?

Ferguson Township police are asking for help identifying three persons of interest who might have been involved in an egging incident on March 4.
Police said the incident happened between 3 and 4 p.m., starting in the Giant parking lot at 255 Northland Center and continuing in the Park Forest area.
On store security footage, three white men are seen buying 18 eggs and then exiting Giant toward an older tan SUV in the parking lot.
The SUV, police said, was reportedly involved in the eggings of a vehicle and a house in Park Forest.
Anyone with information are asked to contact Ferguson Township Police at 800-479-0050.
