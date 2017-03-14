A man had relationships with 2 children, police say. Now he’s charged with child sex offenses

A 24-year-old man was arrested March 9, a month after police obtained a warrant for his arrest.
Brandon Lee Sharp, of Virginia, allegedly had sexual relationships with two girls, 12 and 15 years old, in Blair County. He has been charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault of a child and corruption of minors.
The sexual offenses, police said, occurred March to September 2013 at Memorial Park in Martinsburg, a private farm in Taylor Township and a Freedom Township residence.
State police at Hollidaysburg said in a release that Sharp left his former residence in East Freedom.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Department in Virginia arrested Sharp. He was transferred to Pennsylvania, arraigned Monday and bail was set at $50,000. Sharp was unable to make bail and is incarcerated at the Blair County Jail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 23.
