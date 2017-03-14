He was convicted of assaulting a woman. He could go free after 11 days in jail

A Pine Grove Mills man was sentenced Tuesday for his role in a November assault.
Jeremy R. Lambert, 29, was charged with assault after reportedly punching and strangling a woman at their Pine Grove Mills residence. He later surrendered to officers from Ferguson Township, Penn State and state police departments and was convicted of simple assault.
Lambert was sentenced by President Judge Thomas Kistler to 11 days to 23-and-a-half months in the Centre County Correctional Facility with credit for 11 days already served, making him eligible for immediate parole. He will also serve one year of probation.
He was ordered to pay the costs of prosecution and a $75 fine.
Lambert was ordered to have no contact with the woman involved in the case, but his attorney argued that she is pregnant with Lambert's child. Kistler advised that the woman herself will have to request to have the no-contact clause dropped and Lambert is still not to have any contact until that time.
