Man sentenced on burglary, theft charges

A Tyrone man was sentenced Tuesday after taking items in December from a Taylor Township garage.
Bradley M. Clark, 22, was arrested after entering a garage along Hannah Hill Lane and removing $275 worth of items. Clark told police he was taking the items as collateral until the property owner got out of prison and paid him the $150 he was owed.
He appeared before President Judge Thomas Kistler to withdraw a non-guilty plea to burglary and theft by unlawful taking. Clark’s public defender referred to the incident as a “poor decision.”
However, Kistler sentenced Clark to three to 12 months at the Centre County Correctional Facility with credit given for 96 days. Kistler noted that he should be eligible for parole shortly.
Clark will also serve five years probation, Kistler ordered, pay the costs of prosecution and a $100 fine. He was ordered to a period of community service.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
Comments