Crime

March 15, 2017 4:13 PM

Man sexually assaulted 3 girls, police say

From CDT staff reports

A man has been arrested for sexually assaulting three girls, according to state police at Huntingdon.

Joshua Lee Hollibaugh, 32, of Mapleton Depot, was charged with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault, statutory sexual assault and indecent assault of a child under 13 years old.

The charges were filed against after a child was interviewed by police. Two more girls were named in the interview, and police later interviewed them. Additional charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault of a child under 16 years old and indecent assault of a child under 13 years old were then filed against Hollibaugh.

Bail was denied by Judge Richard S. Wilt.

Crime

