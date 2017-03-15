Man falls asleep behind wheel, faces drug charges

A Philipsburg man faces drug charges after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel of his truck in Patton Township.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Patton Township police, officers responded to a call at about 6 p.m. Monday to the AT&T store along North Atherton Street where they saw a Chevrolet Silverado backed into the parking area on the north side of the building. The engine was running and a male appeared to be asleep behind the wheel.
Officers noted the truck was backed into two spaces and had damage to the driver’s side front bumper and fender, police said. The driver reportedly moved around but did not wake up when officers approached.
An officer attempted to wake the driver, police said, and noted the smell of marijuana coming from the open window. The officer could reportedly also see a vape pen and other smoking devices sitting in the cup holders.
The driver was awoken and identified as Cruz Jozefik, 24, police said.
Jozefik was ordered out of the truck, where the officer reported the smell of marijuana on his person, police said. He was reportedly “very nervous and jittery.”
When Jozefikhe pulled his driver’s license from his hoodie, police said, two bags containing a green plant substance fell out as well. The substance was field-tested positive for marijuana.
A search of the vehicle revealed a fully loaded .38-caliber handgun, police said. Jozefik reportedly said he was prohibited from possessing firearms due to probation.
The search also reportedly revealed an electronic scale, jars containing marijuana wax and a jar with a clear, rock-like substance inside, which field-tested positive for methamphetamine, police said. Based on the packaging and scale, it was believed Jozefik intended to deliver the drug.
He was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Thomas Jordan, according to court documents, and charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and firearms not to be carried without a license, and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, DUI, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $50,000.
A preliminary hearing was set for March 22.
Jeremy Hartley:
