Man charged with open lewdness at Clearfield McDonald’s

A New York man accused of exposing himself in a local McDonald’s had his preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court in Clearfield County.
Michael J. Hebdon, 62, was charged by Lawrence Township police in January with open lewdness, disorderly conduct and indecent exposure. After his preliminary hearing Wednesday, District Judge Richard Ireland ruled all charges be sent on to the court of common pleas. Hebdon remains in the county jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 4 police responded to a report of a man exposing himself in the Clearfield McDonald’s on South Second Street.
When an officer arrived on the scene, he saw a man later identified as Hebdon, sitting at a table. He allegedly had a birthday balloon sticking outside of his pant’s zipper and his genitals were exposed. Hebdon was taken outside, handcuffed and placed in the police car.
Hebdon told police that he was from New York and homeless. He explained that he was passing through the area and had slept under the Hyde Bridge the night before.
Employees of McDonald’s told investigators that multiple customers told them the man was exposing himself and had something hanging from his zipper.
