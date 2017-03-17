Fire company warns of phone scam

Hope Fire Company in Philipsburg is warning of a phone scam in the area.
According to the fire company’s Facebook page, at least one local resident reportedly received a phone call earlier in the week asking for donations for the Philipsburg Fire Department. The department and the companies in it — Hope Fire Company and Reliance Fire Company — do not solicit donations over the phone.
“Please be cautious about donating to any agency over the phone and never give out personal or financial information to someone you do not know,” the post said. “If you receive a similar call, hang up immediately.”
Anyone who may have already provided information or payment is encouraged to contact police, the post said.
