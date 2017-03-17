Man took co-worker’s credit card and went on a spending spree, police say

A State College man is facing felony charges after allegedly taking a co-worker’s credit card and using it around the area.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, a woman appeared at the station on Feb. 10 claiming there were unauthorized charges on her gold Visa card. Her statement had shown that about $749 had been charged to the card at different State College locations, including Jamaica Junction, Illadelphia by All in One Smoke Shop and Copper Beech Townhomes.
The woman said she believed a co-worker may have taken the card, used it and put it back, police said. She said she has no secure location to put her belongings at work.
Officers talked to the general manager at Copper Beech, police said, who was able to provide information on the payment. According to her records, the woman’s card was charged Feb. 1 through Mykale T. Trotter’s online account.
Officers next spoke to the owner of Jamaica Junction, who reported that Trotter, 22, had come into the store on Jan. 29 and wanted to put a water pipe on hold, providing his name and phone number, police said. After Trotter left, the owner noticed a $145 water pipe missing.
Surveillance footage showed Trotter put the pipe in his pocket and left, police said. The owner contacted Trotter the next day to either return the pipe or pay for it, which he allegedly did using a gold card and signing the woman’s name.
Officers were able to obtain copies of the receipts and surveillance footage from the two stores, police said. They also reviewed security footage from the woman’s place of work, police said, which allegedly showed Trotter rummaging around the front counter area where the woman kept her backpack. He was seen leaving the store and, on return, placed a gold card back into the woman’s wallet.
Trotter was arraigned Thursday before District Judge Steven Lachman and charged with felony counts of forgery and device access without authorization and misdemeanor charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for Wednesday.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
