Man took co-worker’s credit card and went on a spending spree, police say

1:08 Defensive players Bell and Schwan talk pro day Pause

1:38 Drive carefully - some roads are difficult to navigate

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

3:13 Her life-threatening 140-lb tumor was more than just a 'potbelly'

3:21 Michelle Orner has one of the best jobs at the Berkey Creamery

1:52 Major fire in downtown Raleigh