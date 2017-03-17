Cemetery headstones damaged in hit-and-run, police say

State police at Rockview are investigating a hit-and-run that damaged some grave markers in Liberty Township.
According to police, at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday a vehicle left the road along Beech Street in Blanchard and struck about five headstones just north of the Blanchard Church of Christ. A witness reported seeing a vehicle stop and a person exit before getting back in and driving away.
The driver headed south along Beech after leaving the scene, police said. A headlight was found at the cemetery that is believed to belong to a late-90s model Ford Explorer.
The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact state police at 814-355-7545.
Comments