Man found with 39 bags of heroin, police say

A Lewistown man is in jail after reportedly being in possession of heroin.
According to state police at Lewistown, a search warrant was executed at the residence of Gabriel Knorr, 31, at 11:45 a.m. Friday. The search resulted in the seizure of 39 bags of heroin, drug paraphernalia and more than $6,000 in cash, police said.
Knorr was charged with felony possession with the intent to deliver and charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court documents. He was confined to the Mifflin County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail.
