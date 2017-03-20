Homeowner pointed loaded gun at trespassing man to force him to leave, police say

A man has been charged with felony trespassing after being asked to leave a State College residence.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, officers were dispatched at about 11:40 p.m. Friday along the 2000 block of Mountainview Avenue for a report of a disorderly male. On arrival, the resident said he was concerned that Gregory T. Tshudy, 26, was going to leave while highly intoxicated.
The officers persuaded Tshudy not to drive and to leave peacefully, police said, which Tshudy agreed to. He then reserved a room at the Best Western and his wife requested an Uber.
When the Uber arrived, his wife decided not to go to the hotel, police said, opting to stay with friends at the residence. Tshudy was agitated, but agreed to go to the hotel without his wife.
Tshudy was advised if he returned to the residence before 9 a.m., he would be arrested for trespassing, police said.
Officer were dispatched to the residence again at about 4:30 a.m., having learned Tshudy returned to the residence and forced open a living room window. He had allegedly ignored warnings by the guests and was ordering his wife to come with him so they could go home.
Tshudy was confronted by the resident who reportedly pointed a loaded 9mm handgun at Tshudy to get him to leave the premises. Tshudy was located at the Best Western and taken into custody.
He was arraigned Saturday by District Judge Thomas Jordan, according to court documents, and charged with a felony count of criminal trespassing and a misdemeanor count of defiant trespassing. Bail was set at 10 percent of $10,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
