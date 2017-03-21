Man raped 8-year-old girl, police say

Police arrested a man on nine felony and three misdemeanor charges after a child told them that a man forced her to perform sexual acts on several occasions.
The child, who is now a teenager, told police March 1 that Joseph Lee Albright, 33, of Lewistown, forced her perform sexual acts from June 1, 2010 to Aug. 31, 2010 when she visited Mifflin County. Albright, at the time, was 26 years old, police said.
Albright, during one visit, unzipped his pants, and then used her hand to masturbate, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Another incident included Albright exposing himself and masturbating while lying on her bed, police said.
The girl also told police that another incident began when Albright took her into his bedroom, told her to get undressed and put her on his bed He attempted, but failed to have vaginal sex with her, then put a blanket over her head and made her perform oral sex on him, police said.
Albright, faces felony charges of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a child less than 16 years old, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggressive indecent assault of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault of a child less than 13 years old, statutory sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault of a child less than 16 years old.
He also faces misdemeanor charges of corruption of minors, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old.
Albright was unable to post $50,000 monetary bail set by Mifflin County Judge Jack E. Miller.
Mifflin County Correctional Facility staff said they are unable to provide a mugshot of Albright.
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
