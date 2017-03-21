Graham Spanier child endangerment trial underway

The criminal trial of former Penn State President Graham Spanier is officially underway.
Tuesday morning started slowly at the Dauphin County Courthouse as the four alternate jurors were chosen — two males and two females. This brings the final number of jurors to seven males and nine females of varying ages and ethnicity.
Deputy Attorney General Patrick Schulte began opening arguments for the commonwealth with a quote by Edmund Burke.
“The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for men to do nothing,” Schulte said, saying in the failure to inform child services, evil was allowed to run wild in the form of Jerry Sandusky.
Schulte also laid out the four-part argument for the state, citing a breakdown in the notice about the Sandusky problem, the decisions made, how those decisions were dealt out and the results.
Spanier’s attorney, Samuel Silver, simply asked the jury how can a judgment call be criminalized?
“In 2001, Spanier agreed to do something he believed was appropriate given the circumstances,” Silver said.
Silver also argued that many people were told of the issue with Sandusky, including his own charity Second Mile, the father of Mike McQueary, a lawyer for Penn State and others, claiming none were told to keep quiet about what they had heard.
The trial is expected to continue for two weeks.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
Comments