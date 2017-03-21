Bellefonte man faces child sex offenses

A Bellefonte man is facing 24 charges related to child sex offenses and obstructing a child abuse report.
A forensic interviewer talked with the child March 15 at the Child Advocacy Center in Bellefonte, police said. The child said that Brian Thomas Hill, during several incidents, forced the child to perform sexual acts on Hill. Police believe each incident occurred during December 2016.
Hill, 32, allegedly became upset during one incident, so he retrieved a gun, pointed it at the child and said he wasn’t afraid to shoot, according to police. He warned the child that if police got involved, he would “start putting everyone in body bags,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Hill faces one felony count of intention to obstruct a child abuse report, four felony counts of indecent assault of a child under 13 years old, one felony count of corruption of a minor, 11 felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor, three misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure and four misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure without consent.
Hill was unable to post $150,000 monetary bail set by Centre County Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker.
