Couple sentenced in connection with laundromat shooting, camp burglaries

A couple charged in connection with a shooting at a Clearfield laundromat and burglarizing camps in Covington Township last fall were sentenced to prison Tuesday in Clearfield County Court.
David J. Clark, 36, of Frenchville, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to aggravated assault for the shooting and three counts of burglary for the camp crimes. Judge Paul Cherry sentenced him to a total of six-and-a-half to 14 years in state prison.
Amanda Elizabeth Carfley, 30, of Hyde, pleaded guilty to conspiracy aggravated assault and three counts of burglary. She was sentenced to seven to 16 years in state prison.
Both Clark and Carfley were seen on video surveillance footage on Sept. 5 outside the Laundry Station just moments before a Philadelphia man was shot.
According to court documents, the Philadelphia man was found on the floor of the Laundry Station on Sept. 5 with a gunshot wound to his left buttock and front hip/groin area. The man said he and a witness were in the restroom when someone opened the door and fired at him before fleeing.
According to the affidavit, a man, later identified as Clark, was seen entering the business at 6:44 a.m. and fleeing a minute later with what looked like a gun in his right hand.
The two allegedly attempted to avoid police by breaking into camps in Covington Township until they were apprehended on Sept. 22.
In an interview with police, Carfley said that while on the run, she and Clark would take clothes, food and water. She said they did drugs, such as methamphetamines, while they slept in a tent.
Clark was charged with felony counts of criminal attempt to murder, and conspiracy murder; and Carfley was charged with a felony count of conspiracy murder and aggravated assault.
The attorneys for both Clark and Carfley used a history of drug addiction as a defense.
Both defendants were ordered to pay more than $11,000 in restitution.
