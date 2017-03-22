Man fled police during traffic stop and got away, cops say

A records check of a silver Ford Escort Tuesday led to the alleged foot chase and get away of an Osceola Mills man.
The records check revealed that the vehicle’s registration expired in December, prompting state troopers to pursue the vehicle on Interstate 80 in Boggs Township, police said. The vehicle traveled eastbound on the interstate and exited at mile marker 158 in Milesburg. The vehicle turned left at a stop sign onto state Route 150 and then stopped in the TA Travel Center parking lot.
The driver, Bruce Scott Groff, told troopers that he didn’t have his license, according to police. The troopers asked Groff to write down his name, address, date of birth and the last four digits of his social security number, but the information belonged to his brother.
Groff, 26, “was openly sweating and would not stand still” when troopers spoke with him. He also gave vague answers that didn’t make sense, according to police. The troopers felt his actions were suspicious and initiated a probable cause search, resulting in the discovery of two hypodermic needles under the driver’s seat. Groff fled on foot during the search of the vehicle and ran away to an unknown location
Police later determined that the vehicle did not belong to Groff, who is wanted on two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, one misdemeanor count of flight to avoid apprehension, trial and punishment, one misdemeanor count of false identification to police and three summary offenses.
A warrant has been obtained for Groff’s arrest, according to state police at Rockview.
