Penn State issues statement, says its former leaders ‘fell short’

Penn State has issued a release on the child endangerment guilty pleas of Gary Schultz and Tim Curley and the guilty verdict of Graham Spanier, three former university administrators who did not report Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse allegations to police.
The guilty pleas and verdict occurred more than five years after Sandusky was charged with dozens of child sex offenses. The former football coach was found guilty on 45 of 48 child sex offenses in 2012. He was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison.
“Penn State has extraordinary expectations of our leaders, who must set and maintain the example for reporting, ethics and compliance that reflect best practices,” Penn State said in a statement. “In the view of the jury, with respect to Spanier, and by their own admission, as to Curley and Schultz, these former leaders fell short. And while we cannot undo the past, we have re-dedicated ourselves and our University to act always with the highest integrity, in affirming the shared values of our community.”
The university said in its statement that it has strengthened accountability and has a greater focus on fighting child maltreatment through “strict compliance.”
“We will continue our vigorous efforts to create a model culture of reporting, safety and accountability,” the university said. “This has led to the development of many best-in-class initiatives.”
