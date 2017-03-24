Penn State issues statement, says its former leaders ‘fell short’

0:20 Jerry Sandusky speaks as he enters courthouse Pause

3:21 Michelle Orner has one of the best jobs at the Berkey Creamery

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

1:01 Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan appears with ‘House of Cards’ star Michael Kelly in opioid epidemic awareness video

0:25 Firefighters respond to an Osceola Mills blaze

2:33 UK Parliament on lockdown as authorities respond to incident on Westminster Bridge

1:07 Jerry Sandusky speaks out entering the Centre County Courthouse

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care

1:11 White House: Trump has 'left everything on the field' for health care bill