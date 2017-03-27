State College man faces strangulation, assault charges

A State College man is in Centre County jail after being charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment.
A woman reported the incident to Penn State police, and it involving Keerti Prakash, who was arrested Sunday.
She told police that Prakash, who she knows, arrived at her apartment at about midnight Thursday, police said. Prakash, 23, reportedly told her he was “lonely” and “needed a friend.” The woman didn’t want to let him in, but said he “seemed so desperate.”
Prakash asked the woman about her male friends and wanted to see her text messages, according to police. When she said no he hit her with his forearm, grabbed her cellphone with one hand and grabbed her by the throat with his other hand. The woman told police she couldn’t breath and that he hit her in the head when she tried to get away.
The woman told police she fell to the ground and reached for a second cellphone. That’s when she said Prakash kicked her in the chest. The women then started to dial 911 with the second cell phone, and Prakash left her apartment without the first cell phone.
Prakash was unable to post $75,000 bail.
Comments