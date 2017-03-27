Man tased, arrested in downtown State College, police say

A man faces several charges after allegedly fighting with police at about 2 a.m. Friday.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, officers responded for a report of a fight between two males near Primanti Brothers. One of the men had reportedly been aggressive toward the staff of the restaurant.
On arrival, the man, identified as Willie L. Evans, 31, of Philadelphia, approached officers in a “highly agitated state,” police said. His speech was described as incoherent and slurred, and he allegedly refused to answer the officers’ questions.
When the officers tried to obtain Evans’s identity, police said, he became “increasingly aggressive” and refused to give information. He was told he was under arrest for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, and, when told to place his hands behind his back, reportedly told the officer, “make me.”
He was told he would be tased if he didn’t comply, police said, and was subsequently tased when he further refused to cooperate. He was reportedly taken to the ground and handcuffed and required additional restraints. Evans was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center where he continued to be belligerent with officers and staff. A search revealed a plastic bag contained suspected cocaine, which field tested positive for about one gram of the drug.
Evans was arraigned Friday before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, according to court documents, and charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance. He also faces a summary charge of public drunkenness.
Bail was set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing is slated for Wednesday.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
Comments