2 face felony charges in State College heroin bust

Two men are facing felony drug charges after police said a group of men brought heroin into State College in order to sell it.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, a confidential informant alerted police that a man was selling heroin in the area. The informant was directed to make contact. He purchased two bundles — 20 individual bags of suspected heroin — for $300 from an SUV along East College Avenue.
The informant identified the driver of the SUV, police said, and audio recorded the sale. The seller also told the informant that three other men were selling “dope and crystal meth.”
Police said they initiated a traffic stop and placed both the seller and informant under arrest.
The seller identified the three other men, including Richard D. Phelps and Michael J. Lopez Sr., and told police they brought about 10 grams of heroin to the Super 8 motel on South Atherton Street, according to court documents. He said he had rented a room in his name and consented to a search of the room.
Police made contact with the men at the hotel, and said they recovered a plastic bag from the toilet. That bag contained 10 bags of suspected heroin identical to the bags sold to the informant.
Four men were found in the room, police said, including Phelps and Lopez.
In the search of the room, officers reportedly discovered multiple bags of heroin, which were forwarded to the state police lab for testing, about four grams of suspected methamphetamine, about two grams of suspected marijuana, hypodermic needles, syringes, a digital scale and metal spoons containing suspected heroin residue, police said.
According to the affidavit, one the men who was not charged told officers that Lopez and Phelps had picked up heroin in Ohio after talking to the seller about bringing the drug to State College to sell it. Once they arrived at the hotel, Lopez and Phelps had each packaged the drugs into bags.
Phelps and Lopez were both arraigned Friday by District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, according to court documents. Lopez faces felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Phelps faces felony charges of conspiracy to deliver and possession with intent to deliver, court documents said, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $100,000 each.
State College police said Monday that in the cases of the other individuals involved, investigations are still ongoing. Police could not say if or when charges would be filed.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
