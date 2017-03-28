Man allegedly refuses to leave apartment, urinates on furniture

A Pennsylvania Furnace man is facing criminal charges after allegedly refusing to leave an apartment when asked.
According to State College police, Lantz K. M. Hopkins, 21, entered a South Pugh Street apartment at about 3:35 a.m. Friday without permission. After attempting to lie down in the bed of the female resident and being told he needed to leave, he reportedly went into the living room to lie on the couch.
He allegedly ignored additional requests to leave and was witnessed urinating on the couch, police said. Officers noted he smelled of alcohol.
Hopkins was charged with a felony count of criminal trespassing and a summary charge of criminal mischief, according to court documents. Bail was set at $25,000.
Comments