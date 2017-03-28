Man found guilty of Megan’s Law violations

A Philipsburg man was found guilty of Megan’s Law violations after a jury trial in Centre County.
Dameon Bumbarger, 41, was found guilty of two counts for failing to property register under the Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act, a District Attorney’s Office news release said. He was convicted in 2005 of statutory sexual assault after having sex with a 15-year-old when he was 29.
Charges arose when state police were notified that Bumbarger was not keeping up to date with his registration, the release said, specifically working as a handyman and entering apartments that had young children. While working around these children, he failed to notify law enforcement or the public as he was required to do under Megan’s Law.
“Nothing is more important than children’s safety and we take these crimes very seriously,” District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller said in the release.
Sentencing is scheduled for May 16.
