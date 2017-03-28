Man faces assault charge after reportedly striking girlfriend

A State College man who called the police on his girlfriend instead found himself facing charges.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Ferguson Township police, an officer was dispatched on a trespassing call at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday to the 100 block of Candleford Heights. The resident, Yang Gao, 22, said his girlfriend was in his room and should not be there.
On arrival, the officer made contact with the girlfriend, police said, who had been gathering her things to leave. While speaking with her, the officer observed a laceration along her forehead, and her left ear lobe was torn and red where an earring would be.
When asked about the injuries, the woman said she and Gao had an argument and he hit her in the left side of her face, ripping the earring out of her ear. She also said the strike knocked her to the floor where her head “hit something,” causing the laceration, according to police.
Gao was arraigned Sunday before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, according to court documents, and charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary charge of harassment. Bail was set at $25,000.
A preliminary hearing is set for April 5.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
