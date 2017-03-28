Boalsburg man faces assault charge

A Boalsburg man is facing charges after reportedly assaulting a woman at their residence.
According to State College police, a woman said Sunday that she and her boyfriend, Jose A. Blanchard, 33, were involved in a verbal argument. Blanchard placed his hand around the woman’s throat, causing her to fear injury or death.
The woman fled the residence and got into her vehicle, police said. Blanchard reportedly followed her and punched the passenger side window, shattering it.
He was taken into custody and charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault and summary charges of harassment and criminal mischief, according to court documents. Bail was set at $75,000.
