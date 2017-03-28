Reported fraudulent prescription calls leads to felony charges

2:32 Justice League Pause

2:28 Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

0:50 Penn State hockey fans throw teddy bears on the ice

4:00 Dig In video series: Spiders are friends not foes in Idaho

1:01 Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan appears with ‘House of Cards’ star Michael Kelly in opioid epidemic awareness video