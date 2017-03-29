Confrontation leads to woman jumping on a vehicle’s roof, police say

A woman is facing criminal mischief charges after a confrontation led to some unruly behavior, according to state police at Huntingdon.
Betsy Ann Estep, of Huntingdon, was involved in an incident Oct. 23 with another woman. Troopers responded to the scene and learned that Estep ripped off another’s woman’s vehicle’s antenna, jumped on the roof and banged a windshield, causing damage toeach part of the vehicle.
The incident occured between midnight and 1 a.m. on Valley View Circle in Shirley Township.
