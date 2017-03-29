Couple ran meth lab and risked catastrophe, police say

2:32 Justice League Pause

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

2:28 Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

2:49 A closer look at the most presidential commutations ever

2:45 Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr.

0:50 Penn State hockey fans throw teddy bears on the ice

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:35 President Obama's Commutations