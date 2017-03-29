Couple ran meth lab and risked catastrophe, police say

A married couple has been arrested on felony charges related to allegedly running a methamphetamine lab in their home, according to state police at Rockview.
Brian Ray Hughes, 35, and Stephanie Ann Hughes, 33, face felony charges including possession of red phosphorous with the intent to manufacture drugs, manufacturing, delivery or possession of methamphetamine, operating a methamphetamine lab and risking catasrophe. They also face misdemeanor charges of knowlingly possessing ephedrine, intentionally possessing controlled substances without registration and the use or possession of drug paraphenalia.
A state trooper at Rockview began working with Troop G Drug Task Force March 20 in Bedford Couny, “due to high incidents involving drug overdoses.” Authorities obtained “reliable information” six days into the task force’s investigation that the Huntingdon couple was manufacturing methamphetamine, according to an affidavit.
A warrant to search the Hughes’ home was obtained. Police then found and seized drug paraphenalia, methamphetamine, marijuana and a methamphetmine production lab in the home off Oak Street in Broadtop.
Stephania Hughes told police she smokes methamphetmine, according to the affidavit, which also said that Brian Hughes provided a written statement “acknowledging the seized items were his and what they were used for.”
Bail was denied for Brian and Stephanie Hughes.
