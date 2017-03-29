Man bound over but allowed unsecured bail

An Altoona man was bound over on theft charges in Centre County but was granted unsecured bail to return to court in Cambria County.
Bobby J. Zink, 29, was charged on Feb. 24 with felony counts of deceitful business practices and theft by deception, according to court documents, after reportedly going to the Wireless Made Simple store in the Nittany Mall on Jan 27. There, police said, he represented himself as the owner of a legitimate business and opened a business account with five cellphones, valued at $3,315.
Zink is neither the owner nor an employee of the business, police said.
He was also charged on March 1 for an alleged Jan. 24 incident in Patton Township, police said. He reportedly opened two accounts at the AT&T store on North Atherton Street and paid for two iPhone 7s, valued at about $2,878, with a check that returned to the store as unpaid.
AT&T reported Zink had already presented fraudulent checks to several stores and received merchandise in Cambria and Blair counties, police said. He was arrested on Feb. 15 and taken to Cambria County jail for a similar incident.
While he was bound over Wednesday, Zink’s attorney successfully argued to change his $2,500 bail to unsecured as he had a hearing scheduled in Blair County on April 7. He had already reportedly missed a hearing in Blair because he was detained in Cambria.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
