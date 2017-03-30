Missing person may be traveling through the area

Centre County travelers are advised to be on the look out for a missing person who may be traveling through the area.
A PennDOT road sign posted on North Atherton Street Thursday moning is asking drivers to call 911 if this person is located. According to state police, the U.S. Marshals Service is searching for Edwin Kosik, 91, of Lackawanna County.
Kosik was last seen at his Covington Township residence at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said. He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with gray hair and blue eyes. He is wearing a blue winter coat and glasses.
Kosik will be driving a gray Acura RDX with Pennsylvania registration JNC 1450 and damage on the driver’s side, police said. Authorities believe he may be special at risk of harm or injury.
Kosik was appointed to the federal bench in 1986 by President Ronald Reagan and is best known for presiding over the notorious "kids for cash" case, in which two judges were accused of taking money from the developer of a pair of for-profit detention centers.
He stopped hearing cases last month, citing health issues.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 or the U.S. Marshals at 570-346-7277 extension 0.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
