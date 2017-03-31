Man pleads to felony trademark counterfeiting

A Natrona Heights man pleaded guilty to trademark counterfeiting the morning his trial was scheduled to begin.
Leslie M. Weathers, 58, was slated for a two-day jury trial starting Thursday at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, a District Attorney’s Office news release said. Weathers pleaded guilty to one felony count of trademark counterfeiting; a misdemeanor count of habitual offenders was withdrawn.
The charges stemmed from a December 2014 traffic stop by state police, the release said. A warranted search of Weather’s van revealed several boxes containing counterfeit Timberland and Ugg boots and Michael Kors boots, purses and wallets.
Items taken from the van were valued at more than $10,000, the release said. Weathers reportedly had a criminal history which included a prior conviction for trademark counterfeiting in 2007.
Sentencing is scheduled for May 4.
