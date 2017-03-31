Man allegedly flees from police after high-speed chase

A Marion Township man is facing a slew of traffic offenses and a felony charge after a high-speed pursuit Wednesday evening.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Rockview, troopers were posted along Interstate 99 in Spring Township when they observed a blue car headed north. The radar indicated the car, later determined to be driven by Jace P. Houser, 19, was traveling 97 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Troopers tried to stop the vehicle, police said, but Houser reportedly never attempted to stop. He allegedly tried to get away from police by turning his lights out and driving behind the Pacific Pride fueling station near the Interstate 80 intersection.
Houser continued to travel on private property until he reached Musser Lane, police said. He continued along Musser until he reached Mid-State Awning Inc. where he allegedly attempted to hide his vehicle and fled on foot.
He was later located at his Forest Avenue residence, police said.
A second individual said he had picked Houser up at the Zion Road Car Wash and taken him to get his car, police said. Once he saw police cars at Mid-State Awning, he was taken back to his residence.
Houser reportedly showed signs of intoxication, police said, but denied drinking any alcohol that evening. A breath test allegedly showed a BAC of 0.133 percent. He was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center for a legal blood draw.
“Houser placed myself and (fellow troopers) in danger of death or serious bodily injury as well as every other vehicle involved in this high-speed pursuit,” the affidavit read.
Houser was arraigned Thursday before District Judge Allen Sinclair, according to court documents, and charged with a felony count of fleeing, misdemeanor charges of DUI and reckless endangerment and numerous summary traffic offenses including failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, exceeding the speed limit by 42 mph, travel on cultivated land and reckless driving. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for April 19.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
