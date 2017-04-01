2 women allegedly used counterfeit bills to purchase items at Benner Pike Wal-Mart, police say

State College police are seeking information on two women suspected of using counterfeit money on March 16 to purchase items from the Benner Pike Wal-Mart in College Township.
According to police, the two women, described as black with black hair, entered Wal-Mart at about 10:15 p.m.
One woman was reported as having a medium build, and to have been wearing a black jacket, jeans and brown shoes at the time. The other woman was wearing a black jacket with a fur-lined hood, jeans and black boots, and with hair either pulled back or short, the report said.
Anyone with information is encourage to contact police at 234-7150; by emailing police@statecollegepa.us; or submitting an anonymous tip through police website.
From CDT staff reports
