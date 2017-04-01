Crime

April 1, 2017 5:06 PM

2 women allegedly used counterfeit bills to purchase items at Benner Pike Wal-Mart, police say

By CDT staff reports

State College police are seeking information on two women suspected of using counterfeit money on March 16 to purchase items from the Benner Pike Wal-Mart in College Township.

According to police, the two women, described as black with black hair, entered Wal-Mart at about 10:15 p.m.

One woman was reported as having a medium build, and to have been wearing a black jacket, jeans and brown shoes at the time. The other woman was wearing a black jacket with a fur-lined hood, jeans and black boots, and with hair either pulled back or short, the report said.

Anyone with information is encourage to contact police at 234-7150; by emailing police@statecollegepa.us; or submitting an anonymous tip through police website.

