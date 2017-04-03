Man charged with robbery, terroristic threats in Patton Twp.

A Maryland man is in Centre County Correctional Facility after a series of crimes that started late Sunday.
Patton Township police reported that it began with an Uber ride that ended in the 500 block of Vairo Boulevard. The driver said his male passenger stole an electronic tablet and fled.
While police were investigating that report, they received another. A man was allegedly stealing from a vehicle in an apartment complex close to the first scene.
But that wasn’t all.
Police said the next report was of a male entering an apartment at 501 Vairo Blvd. He refused to leave and threatened the residents with a handgun while trying to take their property. That resulted in what the police called a “scuffle” to get the man out of the dwelling.
And that was just in a 15-minute period.
Police say the man they apprehended nearby and charged with two felony counts of robbery and misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, simple assault, trespass, theft from a motor vehicle and theft by unlawful taking is Davon Clark of Boonsboro, Md. He is also charged with two summary counts of harassment.
District Judge Allen Sinclair arraigned Clark, setting bail at $200,000. A preliminary hearing is set for April 12.
