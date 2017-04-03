Crime

Port Matilda man fired gun at man riding ATV, police say

A Port Matilda man has been charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor reckless endangerment and also faces a summary harassment charge.

State police at Huntingdon said in a release that Jeffrey James McNelis, 44, met a 19-year-old man at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Tyrone Park and Ride. The 19-year-old man told police that Wheeler shot at him while he was riding his ATV, but was not hit.

Charges were filed in Huntingdon County, and bail was set at $25,000.

The 19-year-old, who police have not identified publicly, was cited for criminal trespassing.

