Port Matilda man fired gun at man riding ATV, police say

A Port Matilda man has been charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor reckless endangerment and also faces a summary harassment charge.
State police at Huntingdon said in a release that Jeffrey James McNelis, 44, met a 19-year-old man at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Tyrone Park and Ride. The 19-year-old man told police that Wheeler shot at him while he was riding his ATV, but was not hit.
Charges were filed in Huntingdon County, and bail was set at $25,000.
The 19-year-old, who police have not identified publicly, was cited for criminal trespassing.
