Dog stolen from Lemont home, police say

According to State College police, a dog and its carrier were stolen Sunday from a home off Shady Drive.
“A resident returned home to find her dog and pet carrier were missing from the home,” police said in a release. “An unknown female is suspected of carrying the dog, in his kennel, away from the home. She is described as a white female, approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall with short, blonde hair with pink highlights.”
The dog is a 4-year-old miniature Doberman Pincher named Rocco. He weighs about 20 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact State College police at 234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip.
