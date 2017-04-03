Woman used pink scissors to commit robbery in State College, police say

State College police arrested a woman who allegedly robbed a man inside a Super 8 motel room.
Police say that Shawnta Green, 38, met a man she contacted on Instagram. Green, of Ohio, allegedly agreed to meet him at IHOP on South Atherton Street, but later told him to go to her Super 8 motel room first. The man told police he thought it was possible that he would be “hooking up with her.”
The man told police that once inside the motel room, he decided he was not interested in her anymore due to her appearance. Green allegedly became upset and told the man that she beats up guys “playing with her time,” and then told him, “don’t f*** with me or I’ll kill you.”
Green reached into the motel room’s closet and pulled out a pair of pink scissors from a black bag, according to police. The man told police he became frightened, because he didn’t want to be in a physical altercation. He took about $110 out of his pocket and gave it to her. She then stepped away from the door and he left. She allegedly threatened to kill him if he returned.
State College responded to the scene at 5:10 a.m. Monday, but could not locate Green.
A taxi driver flagged down a police officer later that morning and said she had a “suspicious” fare, in which a black woman asked to go to IHOP, but didn’t want to stop when she saw police vehicles at the restaurant. The taxi driver told police she had dropped off the woman at the Days Inn, which is where police found Green with about $100 and pink scissors in the lobby.
Green was charged with felony robbery — threaten to seriously injure, felony robbery — taking property by force, misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking and misdemeanor receiving stolen property.
