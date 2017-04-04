Woman faces felony assault charge

A Bellefonte woman is facing a felony charge after a reported domestic altercation late Monday.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Bellefonte police, officers responded to a domestic dispute at about 9:40 p.m. along the 100 block of West Crawford Lane. A woman had claimed her husband had tried to stab her.
On arrival, officers spoke with the woman, identified as Amy S. Wesley, 49, police said. Wesley told officers she and her husband had been in State College earlier in the day, and she had purchased alcohol at the Sheetz on South Pugh Street.
She said they ended up going to the VFW in Bellefonte, police said, where her husband left her and returned home, saying she had to walk home on a bad ankle. An argument ensued when she returned, during which she said her husband pushed her against a wall and grabbed a knife.
Officers spoke with the husband, who also said they had been in State College earlier in the day. He said Wesley began drinking at Sheetz and wanted to go out that night, leading them to the VFW.
He said Wesley began to get loud and caused problems, police said, so he left her and drove home. At home, he gave Wesley’s keys to her daughter, saying he didn’t want her to drink and drive.
He said when Wesley returned home she demanded her keys, police said, cornering him in the kitchen and grabbing a knife. He felt threatened, he told police, so he grabbed the hand holding the knife and pushed her back into the hallway.
Officers also spoke with the daughter, police said, who reportedly told police that she had set the keys outside her bedroom door. When she opened her door, she said, Wesley was “being aggressive” and arguing with her husband.
Police said they recovered a 12 3/8-inch knife from the home.
Wesley was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents, and charged with a felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of simple assault and making terroristic threats. Unsecured bail was set at $50,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for April 12.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
