Port Matilda man charged with indecent exposure

A Port Matilda man faces charges after he was reportedly found stumbling around Wal-Mart.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Patton Township police, an officer was dispatched at about 10:30 p.m. Feb. 22 to the Wal-Mart on North Atherton Street. An individual who was possibly intoxicated was reportedly removing his clothing while inside the store.
Upon arrival, an employee told the officer that the male had left the store and was now lying on the ground in the parking lot between parked vehicles, police said. The officer reportedly observed a male, identified as Brett J. Buchanan, 25, lying face down between two vehicles.
When the officer asked Buchanan if he was OK, he reportedly stood up and faced the officer. He was allegedly “very unsteady on his feet” and extremely sweaty, repeatedly stretching out his sweatpants, pulling them down and up and exposing himself to the officer, police said.
The officer took Buchanan to sit in a police car for his own safety and called for an ambulance, police said. The officer noted Buchanan’s eyes were “unusually constricted” and a frisk when the ambulance arrived revealed an empty syringe and syringe caps.
Buchanan was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center for examination and treatment, police said.
Wal-Mart employees reported they had observed Buchanan staggering around the area of the front cash registers and pulling his sweatpants down, police said. He reportedly appeared drunk and a customer had reported that a male had exposed himself to him while in the men’s bathroom.
Video surveillance from inside the store reportedly confirmed the employee reports of Buchanan stumbling near the registers and pulling on his pants, police said. A toxicology report made available March 29 indicated the presence of multiple controlled substances at the time of his examination in February.
Buchanan was arraigned via summons Tuesday by District Judge Ronald Horner, according to court documents, and charged with one misdemeanor count of indecent exposure and one summary charge of public drunkenness. A preliminary hearing is set for May 3.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
