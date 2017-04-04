Homeless woman stole dog from home, State College police say

A tip led to the arrest of Kari A. Perisho, 40, for allegedly stealing a dog from a Lemont home, according to State College police.
Perisho, who is homeless, was charged with felony burglary, felony criminal trespassing, misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking and misdemeanor marijuana possession, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The dog’s owner left her Shady Lane residence on Sunday morning. She returned at about 5:30 p.m. to discover a door ajar and her 4-year-old miniature Doberman pincher missing, according to the affidavit. She also noticed the dog’s carrier was gone.
A witness told police that a woman with chin length, blonde hair with dark roots and pink or purple highlights left the home with the dog and its carrier earlier in the day, police said. A State College police officer observed a woman fitting the suspect’s description walking with the dog Tuesday at the 100 block of East Calder Way.
Perisho admitted to taking the dog and its carrier without consent when no one was home, according to police. She also told police that the carrier was left in Spring Creek Park, where officers later located it.
Police also searched Perisho and discovered suspected marijuana.
Perisho was unable to post $15,000 bail.
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
Comments