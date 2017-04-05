Woman who allegedly altered prescriptions waives preliminary hearing

A Brisbin woman who allegedly altered prescriptions for hydrocodone waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court in Clearfield County.
Effie A. Marty, 44, is charged with eight counts each of acquiring or obtaining possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and forgery. The case now moves on to the Court of Common Pleas. Marty’s bail was set at $10,000, unsecured.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police received a report of altered prescriptions from the CVS Pharmacy in Philipsburg. A staff pharmacist said Marty had been turning in and filling prescriptions for 90 hydrocodone pills since April 24. When the doctor was contacted regarding the script he had issued, it was discovered the prescription had been altered to a higher dosage. This had allegedly been done for eight prescriptions filled between April 24 and Jan. 13.
In an interview with police, Marty admitted to changing the dosage on the prescriptions, according to the complaint.
