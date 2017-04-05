Student faces felony charge after reported police altercation

1:08 Moshannon DCNR and wildfire plane ready for season Pause

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

2:28 Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says

1:01 Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan appears with ‘House of Cards’ star Michael Kelly in opioid epidemic awareness video

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:57 This April see Jupiter all night long and the Lyrids meteor shower peak

1:26 Preparation is key for allergy season

2:41 COMMERCIAL: Pepsi's 'Live For Now Moments Anthem'