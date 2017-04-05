Student faces felony charge after reported police altercation

A Penn State student faces a felony charge after reportedly fighting with officers in a University Park residence hall.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Penn State police, officers responded on Jan. 12 to Bigler Hall for an odor of marijuana reported by residence staff. Officers soon confronted Patrick B. Reilly, 19, of Ridley Park, who was described as having bloodshot eyes and a stronger odor of marijuana in his room than in the hallway.
A consented search of his room reportedly revealed one-hitter pipes, grinders containing marijuana, a vaporizer, 14 false identifications portraying Reilly as 21 or older and 40-ounce bottles of malt liquor, police said.
Throughout the incident, police said, Reilly grew more agitated, at one point allegedly yelling, “Just shoot me. I want to die by cop.” When officers attempted to handcuff him for everyone’s safety, he moved into a small area between his desk and closet where he couldn’t be reached.
When one officer tried to reach him, police said, he reportedly grabbed the officer’s Taser.
Reilly was eventually taken out into the hallway, police said, where he continued to resist and pushed an officer away, causing her to drop her handcuffs. Officers ultimately used a Taser to subdue him.
He was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Steven Lachman, according to court documents, and charged with a felony count of disarming a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for April 19.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
Comments